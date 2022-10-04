Popular Video jockey, actress and singer Anusha Dandekar recently met her close friend and ex-cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Anusha took to her Instagram page to share a few photographs from their meeting. Anusha and Yuvraj are seen exchanging a warm hug in the pictures.

She shared the pictures and captioned her post as, "Met one of my most favourite humans last night after years! Yuvi, I missed you and your beautiful! Love you long time."

Yuvraj Singh replied to Anusha's post and wrote, "Long time dande wali." Soon, social media users flocked to the comment section to express their views on the photo. One user said, "You both look good," while another one commented, "Friends forever."

Yuvraj recently took part in the Road Safety World Series 2022, which had matches, and he was able to score 73 runs. Singh is one of the finest players Indian cricket has ever had. He retired from international cricket in 2019. On the other hand, Anusha continues with hosting reality shows. In the past, she has also been a part of films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Delhi Belly, among others.