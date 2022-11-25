Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Plush Alibaug Villa Price Will Boggle Your Mind; See Inside Pics

Actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's new swanky bungalow in Alibaug is almost complete. The plush villa has been designed by popular interior designer Sussanne Khan. The bungalow's look is about luxury, which is woven with minimalism. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi earlier this year, the power couple announced that they were constructing a farmhouse in Alibaug.

The villa has reportedly been built on 8 acres near Zirad. A couple of months ago, it was reported that Anushka and Virat have invested in a plush property in Alibaug, which will be a perfect holiday home. Not many details about the property were disclosed at the moment, and now, Avas Wellness, on its Instagram page, has shared some inside images of Anushka and Virat's Alibaug bungalow that are going viral on the internet.

House Theme

The photographs show the bungalow to have colour themes of white, green, and earthy tones, giving it a more cool and aesthetic look. Architectural Digest shared a few images of Anushka and Virat's house on Instagram. Talking about the villa's colour scheme, it wrote, "There is soothing colour palettes of neutrals that are enhanced with features unique to their home reflecting their aesthetics, like a flow of greenery inside and outside the house, quiet elements that draw your attention gently with an overall sense of warmth." (sic)

The Living Area

The comfy space, consisting of a high ceiling, adds more depth and structure to the place. The natural sunlight peeping in from all the corners and a comfortable brown recliner with green plants break up the white room's uniformity.

Dining Space

The open kitchen, which is situated right next to the dining area, has simple yet intricate designs. The dining table has a lovely view of the garden, and the room has polished marble flooring and elaborate chandeliers. The room is big and eclectic, with white panelling and wooden details. The dining space looks well ventilated, with glass doors opening to the garden area.

The Outdoor Sitting Area

The outdoor sitting area of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's villa is the best place in their entire abode. The wooden decks around the pool and lush green garden give the space an earthy feel. One can look across the pool from the first floor of the house, and green creepers hanging from the balcony make for an amazing sunset spot.

The Price

Anushka and Virat's villa consists of "four bedrooms, two covered car garages, four bathrooms with powder rooms, a terrace, outdoor dining, a private pool, lots of outdoor open space, and staff quarters," said ETPanache Digital. Their plush holiday farmhouse is warm and truly beautiful, but its cost will blow your mind. Anushka and Virat's house is worth a whopping 10.5 crore and 13 crore. The bungalow is located in Alibaug's Awas village.