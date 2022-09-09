It was a proud moment for Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma as her husband and cricket Virat Kohli scored his first T20I hundred against Afghanishtan in the Asia Cup 2022. With his much-anticipated century, he powered India to an impressive 212/3 in 20 overs in the last Super Four clash against Afghanistan in the ongoing tournament.

Later, Anushka showed love on her husband with a bunch of his pictures from the match and captioned them as, "Forever with you through any and everything," along with a heart emoticon. The clicks feature Virat celebrating his century during his match. In response, the cricketer dropped a bunch of heart emoticons under her post.

Several Bollywood celebrities also commented on Anushka's post. Shraddha Kapoor wrote, Whatta moment!!!🔥💃🏻💜." Sonali Bendre posted, "Yayyyyy❤️." Jaideep Ahlawat, Ranveer Singh and Athiya Shetty commented with heart emotions. Varun Dhawan wrote, ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌."

After knocking off a smashing 122 against Afghanistan, Virat dedicated his ton to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Kohli said, "I feel blessed, grateful. The last two-and-half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 soon. Angry celebrations are a thing of the past. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well."

With regards to work, Anushka Sharma is all set to return on screen with Chakda Express. The Netflix film helmed by Prosit Roy, traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami.