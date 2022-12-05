Anushka Sharma's Viral Cameo In Qala Faces Criticism; Fans Say She 'Sadly She couldn't Pull This Off!'

Fans of Anushka Sharma have been desperately waiting for her explosive return to the silver screen. The actress's comeback is set in stone, and she will soon be seen in the film Chakda Xpress, but what came as a surprise was Anushka's surprise cameo in the recently released Netflix film Qala, which is produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma through their own production house, Clean Slate Films, and stars Irfan Khan's son Qabil Khan and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. What is to be noted here is that her cameo has received negative criticism from her fans, who were left unhappy with her acting skills.

In the cameo that Anushka Sharma appeared in Qala, the actress can be seen playing the role of an actress from the black-and-white era who is lip-syncing to the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar, which was sung by the film's lead, Tripti Dimri. As soon as the video clip went viral, social media users went all out to criticise Anushka for her apparent loud acting. Many users expressed the fact that the actress failed to replicate the charm of the golden era of the 1960s and 1970s. Some of the netizens were also of the opinion that she forgot how to act as she has been away from the profession for a long time. Here's the video:-

A user said, "Anushka Sharma forgot how to act...time to change my fav to Alia." While another user wrote, "I love Anushka but this scene was painful to watch." Another added, "When the producer is your brother...U can get away with anything." One more user wrote, "Sadly she couldn't pull this off! It's terrible." A social media user went ahead and took a dig at the former Indian cricket team captain and her husband, saying, "Virat Kohli is holding her career back."

From the looks of it, Anushka Sharma's attempt at impressing the audience with a cameo failed miserably. Nonetheless, her fans are excited to watch her in the upcoming biographical sports drama, Chakda Xpress, in which she will be playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami.