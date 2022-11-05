Anushka Sharma Wishes Birthday Boy Virat Kohli With Goofy Pictures; 'I Chose Your Best Angles'

India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli turns 34 today (November 55, 2022) and his actress-wife Anushka Sharma wished him in the most hilarious way possible. The Bollywood star shared a bunch of pictures featuring the cricketer in funny angles and poses.

She captioned the goofy photos as, "It's your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way."

In the first picture, the cricketer is seen smiling with his eyes wide open while lying face down. A bare-footed Virat is seen making a funny expression and half-squatting on a patch of grass in this next click. Dressed in a white T-shirt, denim shorts and a brown hat, he had a sling bag with another bag in one hand and his slippers in the other.

The third click is a closeup selfie of Virat while lying on his bed. In the last snap, he is seen sitting on the grass, holding his daughter Vamika. He is seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue trousers. Anushka has hidden Vamika's face with a heart emoji in the picture.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma's post

Radhika Apte and Virat Kohli reacted to Anushka's Instagram post by dropping laughing and red heart emoticons in the comments section. Cricketer AB de Villiers wrote, "That face along with some laughing emoticons.

Anushka Sharma often shares adorable pictures with her hubby dearest. Not just that, she also pens appreciation posts for him whenever he performs well on the cricket field.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma first met on the sets of a commercial shoot and soon, they fell in love. In 2014, the actress confirmed that she is dating Virat. She said that "they are not hiding anything and that they are just two normal people in a relationship".

After being in a steady relationship for a long time, the lovebirds finally got hitched in Italy in December 2017. In January 2021, Anushka and Virat were blessed with a baby girl whom they named Vamika.

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the Netflix film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It is the actress' first movie after embracing motherhood.