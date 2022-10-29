Anushka Sharma Wraps Up Shoot Of Chakda 'Xpress In Kolkata, Shares Adorable Picture With Vamika
Actor Anushka Sharma, who is in Kolkata for the shoot of her next film Chakda 'Xpress, took to Instagram to share pictures of her time in the city as the shooting wrapped up. Anushka captioned the post as "Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump!" and one of the pictures features her daughter Vamika Kohli.
The first picture from the post shows Anushka praying on the banks of the Hoogli river. In the second picture, the actor apparently visited the famous Kalighat temple in Kolkata with daughter Vamika to offer puja. The remaining pictures give a glimpse of her gastronomical journey in the city, where she enjoyed delicacies like misti doi, samosa, chai, roshogolla, sweets, and kachori. Check out the post here
The date of release for Chakda 'Xpress has not been decided yet, but is likely to hit the screens in the first half of 2023. The film is being produced by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma, under his home banner Clean Slate Filmz. The production house was co-founded by the siblings in 2013 but Anushka relieved herself from the duties of the company after giving birth to Vamika with Virat Kholi. Sharma and Virat tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate destination wedding in Italy after many years of courtship. They welcomed daughter Vamika last year in January.
Anushka, in a press statement, said, "While Clean Slate Flimz started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place."
Anushka Sharma is making a comeback to films after four years with Chakda 'Xpress. The film is a sports biopic following the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and is being directed by Prosit Roy. The film will be released as a Netflix exclusive. The actor's last film was Zero (2018) with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has been a part of some successful films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
