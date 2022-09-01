Amid the controversy surrounding Aamir Khan's last release Laal Singh Chaddha, a video which features an audio apology requesting for Michami Dukkadam - which roughly translates to 'may all my improper actions be inconsequential,' has been posted by Aamir Khan Productions on their Twitter and Instagram handles.

The video left fans confused and some even wondered if the social media handles on the production house have been hacked.

The video begins with the words 'Michami Dukkadam' written on a black background. While the theme song of Kal Ho Na Ho plays in the background, an unidentified voice is heard saying, "All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry. We also hurt people with our jokes and sometimes without talking. If I have hurt your feelings in any way ever then I ask for your forgiveness with my heart, promise and being."

The video garnered a lot of attention on social media. A netizen wrote, " For Sure!! Didn't expect this from Aamir...the voice ain't his." Another one commented, "Hack ho gaya kya account? Aamir can never put such a sub standard video. Itni ghatiya voiceover, itni ghatiya spellings. Moreover he would never copy an SRK song.

On the other hand, a Twitter user pointed out and wrote, "As always, every year, Aamir says Micchaami Dukkadam, the Jain sorry. This time, voiced -- by who?" A few even extended their support to the superstar. A fan wrote, "It's not like that sir.... It's just some misunderstandings on some very critical topics.... Please dont feel like that... I know how U are feeling right now... I just want to let you know you are worth alot...! Never give up!"

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer delivered an underwhelming performance at the Indian box office in the wake of mixed reviews and boycott calls on social media.

A few reports in the media claimed that Aamir has taken a two-month break post the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha and is currently in the US. Amid this, a picture of Aamir Khan posing with a fan in San Francisco recently surfaced on social media.