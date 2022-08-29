Music legend AR Rahman is known for composing some of the finest songs in Indian cinema in the last three decades. Recently, the Academy award winning composer took to his Twitter handle to share an emotional note as a street in Canada has been named after him.

The ace musician wrote that he is humbled that Markham city in Canada has named a street after him. He also expressed his gratitude to the officials for the honour.

Rahman wrote, "City of Markham honours AR Rahman by naming a street after him. I never imagined this ever in my life. I am very grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham,Canada (Frank Scarpitti) and counsellors, Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava) and the people of Canada."

In his heartfelt note, the music director further explained that his name means 'merciful,' a quality of God, and hoped it brings peace and prosperity to Canada. He also thanked his countrymen and his creative collaborators for inspiring him to make music.

He wrote, "The name AR Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of merciful. So let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all the people living in Canada. God bless you all."

"I want to thank my brothers and sisters of India for all the love. All the creative people who worked with me, who gave me the inspiration to rise up and celebrate hundred years of cinema; with all the legends included. I am a very small drop in the ocean," AR Rahman signed off his post.

AR Rahman made his debut in the Indian Film Industry with Mani Ratnam's Roja in 1992. Over the years, he went on to compose and produce some of the most popular songs across different languages.

He is a winner of multiple national and international awards which includes six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, fifteen Filmfare Awards and seventeen Filmfare Awards South. He was conferred with the Padma Bhushan by the Indian Government in 2010.