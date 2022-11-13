Arbaaz Khan Opens Up On Being Called Salman Khan’s Brother: I Was A Little Conscious And Worried…

The whole family is proud of you when you are the overachiever of the family. However, the case becomes quite complicated if your sibling's or your spouse's achievements are recognized more than yours and you spend most of your life trying to get out from their shadow and come into your own. Such is the case for actor Arbaaz Khan. In a recent interview, Arbaaz opens up about his career and how it felt like being called Salman Khan's brother or Malaika Arora's husband.

In an interview with ETimes, Arbaaz Khan talked about how he felt when he was called a relative of his overachieving siblings. He said, "There was a time when I was a little conscious and worried about that. It used to bother me at times when I was called Salim Khan's son, Salman Khan's brother, or probably at one time, Malaika Arora's husband for that matter."

He then added, "There are things that you can't change. There's no point in changing people's mindsets. All you have to do is just restrain yourself. I've realized that I don't have to prove anything to anybody. The exercise of proving things to people is such a futile thing. It's exhausting and taxing." Arbaaz then went on to talk about self-acceptance and said, "The day you learn to seek validation from yourself, you will be genuinely happy about your existence and you will learn to celebrate your achievement."

Arbaaz Khan also talked about his choice of roles and said that there were times when he made really good choices and times when he had no choice but to pick something off the lot he was getting. "As an actor, I can't be sitting and waiting, flapping my wings. I don't believe in waiting for some magical thing to happen. I think magical things happen when you do it."

Khan also shared his opinion on what role social media plays in an actor's stardom. He said, "I don't think social media is going to enhance somebody's stardom. It didn't affect Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, or Ajay Devgn's stardom as they've never been active on social media either. Aami is not even on social media. If it was the magic that really takes your career forward, I think nobody is foolish enough not to use it The reason why they're not using it is that they realise and understand the bigger game. You use it to your advantage. But that is not the reason."

Arbaaz Khan debuted in the film industry through the Abbas-Mustan film Daraar. For his performance, he received the Filmfare Award for Best Performance In A Negative Role. Over the years, he worked on notable projects like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother, Shootout At Lokhandwala, and the Dabangg franchise. He turned producer for Dabangg and became a director for Dabangg 2. Arbaaz was recently seen in the SonyLIV web series Tanaav.