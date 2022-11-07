Arbaaz Khan Opens Up On Son Arhaan's Bollywood Plans; 'He Assisted Karan Johar...'

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora may have parted ways but their personal bitterness has never come in the way of their son Arhaan's upbringing. The star kid shares a close equation with both his parents.

Recently in a new interview, the Daraar actor spoke about his son Arhaan's Bollywood career. He revealed that Arhaan, who is studying filmmaking in the US, recently assisted Bollywood director Karan Johar on a film. On being asked if his son will join Bollywood, Arbaaz revealed that he is looking forward to them working together in his upcoming film Patna Shukla.

Arbaaz told journalist Puja Talwar, "My boy (Arhaan) at this point is studying in a Long Island film school, he is in his second year, first semester. He is really enjoying his time there. I was a little sceptical, worried because sometimes coming from a protected atmosphere and then suddenly just getting thrown in the deep end and being told 'now go and learn' (can be a lot). He is loving what he is doing, he is making friends. He is liking his independence, he is learning. So, I am quite happy and proud of him."

Advertisement

He continued, "I am looking forward to him coming next month and joining me on my film because he wants to also learn the practical (side of filmmaking). In fact, before he went in for this semester, he was on Karan's film also. He did almost 20-30 days of being an assistant (director), and just being on the sets. He is now excited about being on my film now, he will be coming in December... he will join me in the last stage of my film (Patna Shukla)."

Karan Johar recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan also worked as an assistant director on this film. Arbaaz Khan's upcoming production Patna Shukla features Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role.

After 19 years of marriage, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora finalised their divorce in 2017. In a recent interview, the latter said that her relationship with her ex husband has seen much improvement ever since they decided to end their marriage.

Workwise, Arbaaz will be seen in the SonyLIV web series Tanaav, an official remake of the acclaimed Israeli thriller, Fauda.