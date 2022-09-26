Archana Puran Singh Follows Neena Gupta’s Footsteps And Asks For Work

Though she has done versatile roles in movies like Jalwa, Agneepath, and Raja Hindustani, Archana Puran Singh is mostly known for her comic roles like Ms. Briganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Preeto in Mohabbatein. However, in an interview with Indian Express, Archana tells how she has more to give than just comedy and thinks that she has to follow Neena Gupta's footsteps and start asking for more challenging roles.

Talking about her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai role, the actor said, "The chhaap(image) is so solid that a lot of people become puzzled as to what role should they offer me after Ms. Briganza." She added that even though 25 years passed since the movie was released, her character is still following her. "People feel that I am best suited for only comedy roles. As an actor, I feel deprived, cheated, and I have been left yearning for good roles," she said.

Singh also confessed that she is 'dying to perform' as an artiste and said that the audience had seen and loved only one aspect of her craft. She claimed to have a serious side by saying that she can cry and make others cry with her acting. Though that side of her is yet to be explored, she optimistically said that it will happen one day.

When asked about consecutively doing the same roles, Archana said, "They say if you keep getting the same roles, it means you are very lucky and people want to keep watching you. However, I feel that it's the death of an actor." Singh then recalled how Neena Gupta took to social media to ask for work and said, "I guess I will take this opportunity to ask for work from directors and producers."

Archana Puran Singh is currently working in The Kapil Sharma Show as a permanent guest.