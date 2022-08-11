Arjun Kanungo Gets Hitched To His Girlfriend Carla Dennis; Their Wedding Photos Are All Things Dreamy

Popular singer Arjun Kanungo got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis in a small and intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday (August 10). According to reports, the wedding took place at Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

Later, Arjun took to social media to drop some breathtaking pictures from his wedding. He accompanied them with a sweet note that read, "In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo."

The lovebirds broke stereotypes as they opted for female pandits to perform their wedding rituals on their special day. They made sure to have two priestess' one specifically for translation for Carla and her family since they hail from South Africa and so that they could understand all that was taking place.

For the D-day, Arjun picked up a simple yet detailed sherwani by Anita Dongre. On the other hand, his bride Carla looked resplescent in a red Sabyasachi lehenga. Their wedding pictures looked straight out of a fairy tale.

Previously, pictures from Arjun and Carla's mehendi ceremony had taken the social media by storm. We now hear that the newly weds would be hosting a post marriage bash for their industry friends at Karan Johar's restaurant Neuma in Colaba, Mumbai. The celebration is likely to be graced by stars like Salman Khan, Sonal Chauhan, Pragya Jaiswal and others.

Filmibeat sends their heartiest congratulations to the lovely couple on their special day, and we can't wait for some amazing clicks from their wedding party bash.