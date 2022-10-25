Arjun Kapoor Beams With Joy As He ‘Finally’ Gets A Pic With Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal; Latter’s Reacts

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all over the news these days. After all, it was the couple's first Diwali this year. Interestingly, the power couple, who had tied the knot in December last year, was seen attending several Diwali parties in the showbiz industry. Their style statement was on point and each of their pic from the Diwali parties went viral on social media. And now, Vicky and Katrina are once again making the headlines as their friend Arjun Kapoor shared a selfie with the power couple.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor shared a quick selfie with Vicky and Katrina from a Diwali party. In the pic, Arjun was dressed in a dark blue coloured kurta, Vicky wore a white sherwani and Katrina looked stunning in her golden saree. Arjun was all smiles as he posed with Vicky and Katrina. He captioned the post as, "Finally have a (blurry) picture with these 2". Soon, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor reshared the post and wrote, "Life of the party".

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently working on Meghna Gulzar's much talked about film Sam Bahadur. The movie happens to be a biopic on the first Field Marshal of India, Sam Manekshaw and will feature Vicky in the titular role. On the other hand, Katrina is looking forward to the release of Phone Bhoot on November 4. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, the horror comedy will witness a box office clash with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili which is a survival drama.