Arjun Kapoor Hopes Audience Sees An Evolution In Him With Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey And The LadyKiller

While speaking to a media agency, when Arjun was asked how he looks back at his journey in the film industry, he said, "I would like to say I am a student of cinema. I have evolved in all aspects by working on so many different films. LadyKiller is my 18th film and at the end of the day for me every film is a learning experience...."

Actor Arjun Kapoor is enthralled that he has so many films in kitty lined up for release, and he is hopeful that his fans will see an evolution in him with these upcoming releases. Arjun will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and The LadyKiller.

He further said, "I might have done a few films that might have not been my best work but its not been because of my lack of trying but today I feel that the three films that are coming out... starting from Sardar Ka Grandson to Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhoot Police you can see the variety of roles that have tried to do and do justice to all the three roles."

Advertisement Advertisement

The actor further said with all his upcoming films, he hopes people see the improvement, growth and evolution in him as an actor and the choices that he has been making.

Arjun's forthcoming film is Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri who also helmed the first instalment of the film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

The film is slated to arrive in the theatres on July 29, 2022.