Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently set the internet on fire after he posed nude for a photoshoot for the Paper magazine to pay a tribute to the 70s' pop icon Burt Reynolds. While some lauded the actor for his bold move, there were a few detractors who trolled him for daring to bare it all in front of the camera.

Now, Ranveer's close friend and actor Arjun Kapoor has come out in support for him. In a recent group interview for the promotions of his upcoming thriller, Ek Villain Returns, Arjun was asked to share his perspective on his Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor's nude photoshoot.

In response, the actor said that people should be allowed to be themselves. The Panipat actor shared that Ranveer has always been himself and has no pretence to him. "You [media] have seen him for the last 10-12 years, when he comes in, there is warmth, there is enjoyment, energy, this is just an extension of his personality," Kapoor told reporters.

Speaking about Ranveer's controversial photoshoot, the actor said that it's his decision and his social media. According to Arjun, the Padmaavat actor is free to do what he thinks is right and that one should respect Ranveer if he wants to be comfortable in his own skin and we should respect that."

Further, when pointed out how Ranveer is getting slammed for slammed for his pictures, Arjun said, " Having an opinion is fair. One shouldn't give importance to trolls. Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna."

Arjun also lauded Ranveer and continued, "And full credit to the boy if he is very happy doing what he is doing. If he is not being forced into it, and it's not being done in a wrong way or crude way, we should respect that. He's allowed to do what he wants to do and be happy, and he's making people happy by doing that also."

Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. His other upcoming projects are The LadyKiller and Kuttey.