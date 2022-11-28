Social Media Abuzz With Rumours of Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula Kapoor Dating This Screenwriter

It looks like Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's choti behna, Anshula Kapoor, has found the love of her life. After brother Arjun Kapoor's closely talked about dating life, rumours are rife that the starkid is in a relationship with a screenwriter named Rohan Thakkar. Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of veteran film producer-director Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor.

The rumours of starkid's relationship caught fire on social media after Anshula shared a romantic boomerang some time ago with her alleged boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on Instagram page.

Anshula is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her daily life with her followers. And going by her Instagram handle, Anshula seems to not be hiding what's going on in her life. Meanwhile, an insider has confirmed their relationship with a news portal. The source has also revealed that Anshula and Rohan officially began dating earlier this year, and Kapoor's family is aware of it.

Advertisement

"It was earlier this year that they started officially dating. Anshula's family is well aware of Rohan and, in fact, quite fond of him. The two often go on vacations and we won't be surprised if they soon take the next step. They are quite happy with each other," the insider told Hindustan Times. Further, when asked Anshula about the relationship, she maintained a silence and said, "I wish to politely decline to comment on it or talk about it with the media. Thank you for respecting my wish," she told the portal.

Apparently, Anshula's family is also fond of Rohan, and the two often spend quality time together and go on vacation. They recently returned to Mumbai from a two-day trip to Goa and had visited London earlier this year.

A few days ago, Anshula gave us a sneak peek into her Goa vacation with her beau, Rohan. One photo showed her chilling inside a pool and flaunting her extravagant and delicious breakfast palette. In the next picture, she is seen hugging Rohan, who is wearing a red shirt.

What We Know About Rohan Thakkar

Rohan Thakkar is a budding screenwriter and filmmaker who reportedly works on cross-language projects. He has primarily worked in independent films and has not worked on any Bollywood projects. His Instagram page is a private account but appears frequently on Anshula's social media page.