Arjun Kapoor Shares Pic With Bhumi Pednekar And Rakul Preet Singh To Declare His Next Flick

Though Arjun Kapoor had an unsuccessful year in terms of films in 2022. However, 2023, seems to be a bit brighter for him. The actor has multiple projects in his kitty that will keep him busy all year round. Not only that, he is looking to add even more projects under his belt. Recently, Arjun took to social media to post a pic announcing his new film where he will be working with two leading ladies: Badhaai Do star Bhumi Padnekar and Thank God star Rakul Preet Singh.

On his Instagram handle, Arjun posted a picture with his two heroines Rakul Preet and Bhumi. All three were happy making mischievous poses in the pic. Arjun had a big smile and was making horns above Rakul and Bhumi's heads. Bhumi posed with a wink and her tongue out, showing the victory symbol whereas Rakul was wide-eyed in the photo adorning a pout.

Along with the photo, Arjun shared a poetic caption which wrote, "Picture aadhi se zyaada done hai, Director Saab much fun hai, Humari jodiyan tan tana tan tan hai, Title jald hi batane waale humare producer no. 1 hai #TitleKyaHaiYaar." With the caption, Arjun Kapoor tagged most of the people related to the film like Rakul and Bhumi, director Mudassar Aziz, and producers Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani.

Fans were all hearts after seeing the post. One netizen replicated Arjun's poetic style and wrote, "Is movie ko dekhne ka humara bada maan hai. Lagta hai, yeh too much fun hai." Another fan extended the poem and wrote, "Black and white photo no. 1 hai." Many others are showering compliments for the post like 'Nice', 'Super', and 'Awesome'.

Aside from the untitled film, Arjun Kapoor is working on films like Glasgow and Meri Patni Ka Remake. He has recently completed shooting for the film Kuttey and is currently working on The Lady Killer where he will be working again with Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi will be seen next in the Disney Hotstar+ movie Govinda Naam Hai Mera where she will be working with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. She is also working on multiple projects like Bhhed, Bhakshak, and Afwaah where she is cast opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Rakul Preet Sing, on the other hand, was last seen in Thank God. She will be next seen in Chhatriwali. She is also working with Kamal Haasan on Indian 2 and the Bilingual film, 31 October Ladies Night.