Aryan Khan Wants Shah Rukh Khan To Visit The Sets Of His Directorial Debut; Latter Has A Special Condition

Shah Rukh Khan’s Is A Proud Dad As Aryan Announced His Debut

As Aryan shared an update for his debut project, Shah Rukh Khan took to the comment section and commented, 'Wow....thinking...believing....dreaming done, now onto dare'. Furthermore, King Khan sent best wishes to Aryan and wrote, 'Wish you the best for the first one. It's always special...'

Aryan Requests SRK To Visit The Sets But Latter Has A Condition

Furthermore, Aryan replied to daddy SRK's comment and said, 'Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on sets haha'. To this, the Dilwale star mentioned that he has a condition. Shah Rukh wrote, 'Then better keep afternoon shifts. No early mornings'. Soon, Aryan quipped saying he will only have night shoots.

Double Celebrations For Shah Rukh Khan & Family

Interestingly, it is a double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan and his family and not just Aryan but Suhana Khan is also set to make her debut in the showbiz world. To note, Suhana will be seen playing the lead role in Zoya Akhtar's much talked about movie The Archies which will also mark the debut of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The Archies is expected to release next year.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Words Of Wisdom For Suhana

As Suhana announced her debut with The Archies, Shah Rukh Khan penned words of wisdom for the young actress. He wrote, 'Remember suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect. but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor.the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep.the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you.u have come a long way baby.but the road to peoples heart is unending..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light.Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor'.