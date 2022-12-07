Aryan Khan Wants Shah Rukh Khan To Visit The Sets Of His Directorial Debut; Latter Has A Special Condition
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been all over the headlines today. After all, amid all the buzz about his big Bollywood debut, Aryan has finally confirmed that he will be entering the entertainment industry but not as an actor. Instead, Aryan is interested in writing and direction and he has finally announced his debut project. Taking to social media, Aryan shared a pic of a script that he has written. In the caption, Aryan stated that since he has completed the script, he is looking forward to directing his debut project.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Is A Proud Dad As Aryan Announced His Debut
As Aryan shared an update for his debut project, Shah Rukh Khan took to the comment section and commented, 'Wow....thinking...believing....dreaming done, now onto dare'. Furthermore, King Khan sent best wishes to Aryan and wrote, 'Wish you the best for the first one. It's always special...'
Aryan Requests SRK To Visit The Sets But Latter Has A Condition
Furthermore, Aryan replied to daddy SRK's comment and said, 'Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on sets haha'. To this, the Dilwale star mentioned that he has a condition. Shah Rukh wrote, 'Then better keep afternoon shifts. No early mornings'. Soon, Aryan quipped saying he will only have night shoots.
Double Celebrations For Shah Rukh Khan & Family
Interestingly, it is a double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan and his family and not just Aryan but Suhana Khan is also set to make her debut in the showbiz world. To note, Suhana will be seen playing the lead role in Zoya Akhtar's much talked about movie The Archies which will also mark the debut of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The Archies is expected to release next year.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Words Of Wisdom For Suhana
As Suhana announced her debut with The Archies, Shah Rukh Khan penned words of wisdom for the young actress. He wrote, 'Remember suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect. but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor.the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep.the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you.u have come a long way baby.but the road to peoples heart is unending..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light.Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor'.
- Kajol Opens Up About The Difference Between The Stardom Of Shah Rukh Khan And Husband Ajay Devgn
- Aryan Khan Wraps The Script Of His Directorial Debut; Proud Dad Shah Rukh Khan Pens A Special Note For Him
- ‘They Thought I Was Too Fat’ Shilpa Shirodkar Reacts To Malaika Replacing Her In Chaiyya Chaiyya With SRK
- Shah Rukh Khan To Aamir Khan: Celebrities Who Visited Holy City Mecca To Perform Umrah
- Shah Rukh Khan Fans Say ‘MashAllah' As The Actor Performs Umrah In Mecca, See Viral Pics
- Shah Rukh Khan Calls Dunki ‘Big Journey Film'; Opens Up On Doing Actioner Pathaan After 4-Year Hiatus
- ‘I Do Not Idolise SRK’ When Vivek Oberoi Said He ‘Loves’ Salman & Called Shah Rukh ‘Arrogant’
- Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Om Shanti Om Gets A Sweet Tribute In Cake International Birmingham
- Shah Rukh Khan On Being Facilitated At The Red Sea Film Festival: Truly Honoured To Receive The Award
- Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Gets A New Diamond Studded Name Plate & It’s Cost Will Blow Your Mind
- Throwback: When Preity Zinta Claimed Priyanka Chopra To Be A Home-Breaker
- Aryan Khan Turns Down Karan Johar And Zoya Akhtar’s Acting Offers; Has No Interest In Becoming An Actor