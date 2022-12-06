Aryan Khan Wraps The Script Of His Directorial Debut; Proud Dad Shah Rukh Khan Pens A Special Note For Him

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been one of the most talked about star kids in the industry. He has managed to grab the attention with his dapper looks and impressive style statements. As Aryan already enjoys a massive fan following, everyone has been eager to know about his big Bollywood debut. There have been reports that Aryan will be making his big debut under a big banner. On the other hand, it has also been speculated that King Khan's son is keen to take up direction and is working on the same. And now, Aryan has finally put all the rumours to rest as he has finally dropped hints about his debut project.

Taking to Instagram, Aryan shared a pic of his hand which was placed on a script which had his name written on it. The pic also featured a clapboard which read "Red Chillies Entertainment". In the caption, Aryan cleared that he has been occupied with the scriptwriting of his directorial debut and as he has completed the script, he can't wait for the project to hit the floors. He wrote, "Wrapped with the writing...can't wait to say action". Needless to say, SRK and Gauri are beaming with immense pride. As Gauri commented that she can't wait to watch Aryan's directorial debut, Shah Rukh Khan penned a special note for his son. Taking to the comment section, Shah Rukh wrote, "Wow....thinking...believing....dreaming done, now onto dare....wish u the best for the first one. It's always special".

It is reported that Aryan's debut project will hit the floors next year. Meanwhile, it is a double celebration for Shah Rukh and Gauri as Suhana Khan is also set to make her acting debut soon. She is playing the lead in Zoya Akhtar's much anticipated movie The Archies which is the adaptation of the renowned comic. The movie will also feature Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Khushi Kapoor in the lead and is expected to release on Netflix next year. Interestingly, SRK had also penned a word of wisdom for her as her debut was announced. He said, "Remember Suhana, you are never going to be perfect. But being yourself is the closest to that".