Aryan Khan Returns To Mumbai; Greets Admirers At The Airport, Accepts Rose From A Fan

Be it due to inheritance, the cruise controversy, or his natural good looks, Aryan Khan enjoys a fan following like that of contemporary Bollywood superstars like Sidharth Malhotra or Varun Dhawan; and he hasn't even made a Bollywood debut yet! Recently, he returned to Mumbai from an undisclosed location and received a warm reception from his admirers.

Wearing a navy T-shirt, yellow jacket, black cargo, and white sneakers, the star kid exuded an uber-cool aura as he greeted the crowd with a salaam. One fan even presented him with a rose, which he gracefully accepted. While many went to get a selfie with Khan, one fan went a bit further and kissed his hand! Netizens likened his salaam style to his father.