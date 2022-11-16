Aryan Khan Turns Down Karan Johar And Zoya Akhtar’s Acting Offers; Has No Interest In Becoming An Actor

While a normal child has a ton of options to choose from when it comes to selecting a career prospect, a star kid's options seem very limited. Most of the time, they are expected to carry on the legacy of their parents and work in the entertainment industry, mostly as an actor. However, there are star kids like Aryan Khan who don't want anything to do with acting and have a resolve so strong that they even turn down a role in a Karan Johar movie!

As per the ongoing buzz, when Karan Johar first approached Aryan Khan with the prospect of a launch, Aryan refused. At that time, Johar thought the Aryan is still a kid and will get back in line after a while. However, he kept getting a resounding no from the star kid.

As per the sources, Karan has stopped suggesting any acting prospect to Aryan Khan. Karan also revealed that instead of Suhana, Zoya Akhtar first approached Aryan for a role in her Archies adaptation but he refused. Johar said that it is SRK's daughter Suhana who will carry on the Khan family's acting legacy.

Many netizens applauded Aryan's wishes and said that he made a 'smart move'. One Reddit user said, "That's quite smart of him. He would have been just another AB Jr even if he had better acting chops and screen presence." Another said, "Smartest thing one can do. He will be definitely compared to SRK and when even his colleagues and peers can't even match that he is nowhere in line."

A while back, Aryan's father, Shah Rukh Khan talked about his son in an interview and said, "Aryan doesn't want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director, and is training for it in the US."

As per Pinkvilla, Aryan is currently gearing up for making his debut in the entertainment industry as a writer. He is developing a web show with the help of Israeli director Lior Raz, known for making the action thriller Fauda.