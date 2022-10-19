As Student Of The Year Completes 10 Years, Sidharth Malhotra Fondly Remembers The Late Mr. Rishi Kapoor

Today, Karan Johar's Student of the Year completed 10 years of its release. Though the film received a mixed response from the audience and the critics, it gave Bollywood three of the best actors of our time, namely, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya star Varun Dhawan, Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt, and Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra. Along with them, actors like Ronit Roy, Sana Saeed, ram Kapoor, and Farida Jalal also worked in the film. However, the most loved and remembered role has to be that of the late actor Rishi Kapoor as the strict-yet-adorable Principal of the College.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra reminisced what it was like working with the late actor while shooting for Kapoor & Sons. Sidharth was shown a throwback picture of the shoot during the interview. He talked about the day, saying that the picture was of the time the actors were shooting Rishi Kapoor's birthday scene. He said that it was his fourth film and he was the junior-most actor on the set. He added, "All the others were just so great in front of the camera that I had to up my game and just be a part of it. We were all in one house and had so much to learn and improvise."

Talking about Rishi Kapoor in the photo, Sidharth said, "This is Rishi Sir after hours of makeup. Of course lovely fond memories. He was in my first film as well. If he was here then we all would be celebrating 10 years. Amazing memory with Shakun Batra and the whole cast of Kapoor & Sons."

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra all set for the release of his film Thank God, where he will appear alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film will release on October 25 and will clash with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu. Additionally, Malhotra is also working on Mission Majnu with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna and the web series Police Force with Rohit Shetty.