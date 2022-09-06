It's no secret that Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are in a relationship. While the couple has always refrained from speaking about it in public, their mushy posts and PDA-laden comments on social media, bares it all!
Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul To Get Hitched At Suniel Shetty's Khandala Bungalow: Report
While rumours around Athiya-KL Rahul's wedding have been doing the rounds in the media since a long time, the latest reports suggest that a wedding is indeed on the cards for the lovebirds!
According to the latest report in Pinkvilla, the Hero actress' wedding will be a star-studded one as her parents, Suniel and Mana share a great bond with some of the biggest celebs in B-Town.
While Athiya and Rahul are yet to decide their wedding date, the report states that they have already finalised the venue for their nuptials. Reportedly, they have ditched the 5-star hotels in Mumbai for a lavish wedding at Athiya's actor-dad Suniel Shetty's house Jahaan in Khandala. We hear that the couple will be getting hitched there in the presence of their near and dear ones.
The Pinkvilla report further states that a source informed them that a famous wedding organizer along with his team, recently visited Khandala to do a recce for Athiya-KL Rahul's wedding. While the wedding date is yet to be finalised, buzz is that the close ones who will be attending the couple's nuptials have been asked to keep themselves free from the end of December to the first week of January.
Recently, Suniel Shetty had opened up on Athiya-KL Rahul's wedding. He had said that it will happen only when KL Rahul gets a break from his jam-packed working schedule as the wedding can't be wrapped in a day.
