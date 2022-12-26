‘It Was Not Suicide’: Cooper Hospital Autospy Staff Claims Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death shocked the entire nation, with many demanding to boycott the Hindi film industry. He was found hanging at his rented Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai, and since then, the mystery surrounding his sudden demise has been lurking in the headlines. Though the investigating team concluded that there was no foul play in his death and termed it suicide, Sushant's family and fans are still claiming that there is something fishy about his case and demanding justice for the departed soul.

Now in a recent development, a person who was a part of Sushant's postmortem has made shocking revelations about the actor's death. He claimed that the actor did not die by committing suicide but was rather killed. Claiming that there were several marks on Sushant's body, Roopkumar Shah, in a recent interview, said, "When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, we had received five dead bodies in the Cooper Hospital for postmortem."

He continued saying, "Out of those five bodies, one was a VIP body. When we went to perform a postmortem, we learnt he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order."

"When I saw Sushant's body for the first time, I quickly informed my seniors that I feel it is not suicide but a murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the postmortem in the night only," Roopkumar Shah was quoted by Timesnow.com.

34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput's dead body was discovered in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. His sudden demise had left his fans, friends, and family members in utter shock. The CBI and NCB investigated his case, exploring several angles, including drugs, and later concluded that the cause of his death was suicide. Hashtags "Justice for SSR" were seen flooding on Twitter for months, and Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was taken into custody for procuring contraband for SSR.