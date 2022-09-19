Actress Ayesha Jhulka famously known as the 'Pehla Nasha' girl, opened up on being 'thrown out' of Sunny Deol-Dimple Kapadia's 1991 film Narsimha which also featured Urmila Matondkar as one of the female leads.

Reportedly, the film helmed by N Chandra, was first offered to Mamata Kulkarni. Since she couldn't take up the film offer owing to lack of dates, the role fell into Ayesha Jhulka's lap. However, the makers ended up replacing her with Urmila Matondkar. Eventually, Ayesha made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kurbaan.

In her latest interview with Etimes, Ayesha recalled this incident and admitted that she was hurt when she was replaced by the Rangeela actress.

The Khiladi actress revealed, "I was pretty put off with the incident. More than anything it hurt me because I had not even begun, and I was thrown out of films. It was quite a controversy, it made it to the headlines, that Ayesha Jhulka was replaced, that hurt me a lot."

She credited her family and people around her for being her biggest support system. Ayesha told the tabloid that the biggest rescue was the team of Kurbaan.

"They said to wait till our film came out and everyone told me to not feel bad. With their support, I came out of it pretty fast and my journey began when Kurbaan released. It was a box office hit and everyone was talking about me," the actress shared while speaking with the tabloid.

She further revealed that director Mansoor Khan finalised her for Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander after he watched a song from Kurbaan.

The actress was quoted as saying, "He went to the editing room, saw one clip of the song, and said she's the girl. That's what he told Nasir ji (Hussain, producer), not to me directly because he was always a shy guy. It was all meant to be."

Ayesha Jhulka is now all set to make her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming web series Hush Hush co-starring Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Soha Ali Khan and Karishma Tanna.