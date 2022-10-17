Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap threw a Diwali bash on Sunday (October 17). The grand party was attended by several Bollywood celebs, including Rajkumar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. Among the attendees was nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, who currently is at the highest peak of his career following the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram account and shared a video from the bash in which Kartik is seen holding a lot of cash. The actor had won the cash in games that were played during the party. Ayushmann and Kartik are standing together in the clip where the latter can be seen with a thick bundle of Rs 500 notes in hand. Ayushmann can be heard saying, "Ye aadmi box office pe hi nahi Diwali pe bhi itne saare paise jeet gaya hai. Itne saare paise kisko milne chahiye, kaunsi picture ko? (Not just at the box office, this man has won so much money on Diwali as well. Which film should get a lot of money)?"

In response, Kartik said, "I think Doctor G ko milne chahiye. Sab log jaise jald se jald nazdeekhi aur door ke cinema gharo mein (I think Doctor G should get a lot of money. Everyone should watch the movie in theatres near and far)." Asking him to go back, and Ayushmann says, "khelne wapis jao (go back and play)." Watch video here

Ayushmann's post read, "Yeh aadmi chahta hai ki #DoctorG ko box office par paise milne chahiye!! (this man wants Doctor G to make a lot of money at the box office) @kartikaaryan #DiwaliBash."

Fans soon took to the comment section and expressed their happiness to see both of them together. One user commented, "Koki with Ayush ommggg I can't believe." Another fan wrote, "2 self-made superstars together." While another was seen joking, "When boys find money in their jeans." another user said, "ED ki raid dalane padegi fir (Enforcement Directorate will have to raid your house)."

Speaking of Ayushmann and Kartik's professional lives, both actors are riding high on the success of their films. Ayushmann's latest, Doctor G, a compus comedy, was released on Friday (October 14) and has been receiving good responses. The actor will be seen next in the sequel to the 2019-released Dream Girl, alongside Ananya Panday.

On the other hand, Kartik will be seen in multiple films in the coming years, including Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, another romantic thriller, Freddy, family entertainer Shehzada, and a remake of Anil Kapoor's Tezaab and Aashiqui 3.