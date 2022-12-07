Chote Miyan Bade Miyan: Prithviraj To Lock Horns With Akshay & Tiger; Netizens Already Declare It A Hit
Akshay Kumar is known as the OG Khiladi of Bollywood and we have always been in awe of his action scenes. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff has also been declared as the next generation's Khiladi and has been following Akshay's footsteps with his breathtaking action sequences. So when the two decided to come together for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it left the fans excited. After all, it marked Akshay and Tiger's first collaboration. And now, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is once again making the headlines as Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has joined the cast of the action drama to play a key role with Akshay and Tiger.
Making the big announcement, Akshay wrote, "The #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan family just got bigger and how! Welcome on board this crazy action rollercoaster, @therealprithvi. Let's rock it buddy!" Prithviraj is over the moon as he joined the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and commented on the post, "Thank you Sir! Cannot wait to get on this ride!". The big news got the audience excited and called it a perfect surprise. One of the Instagram users took to the comment section and wrote, "Now this is called casting" while others have already declared the movie a hit and are dropping hearts as Prithviraj joined the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Another Instagram user also commented, "Excitement level = infinity".
To note, Prithiviraj will be seen playing the role of a lead antagonist in the movie and will reportedly be locking horns with Akshay and Tiger. Talking about working with the Malayalam actor, Ali Abbas Zafar stated, "I am really looking forward to working with the supremely talented Prithviraj. It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer". To note, this will mark Prithviraj's third Hindi film after Rani Mukerji starrer Aiyaa and Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar starrer Naam Shabana wherein he played the lead antagonist. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to hit the screens in 2023. Meanwhile, Akshay is also making the headlines for his Marathi debut Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat wherein he will play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
