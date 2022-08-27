Music composer and rapper Badshah has delivered several hit independent and Bollywood songs in his career spanning more than a decade. In 2019, he forayed into acting with Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandani Shafakhana in which he essayed the role of a rap star, Gabru Ghatak.

However, do you folks know that Badshah was also offered two roles in projects which eventually turned out to be successful? In the recent episode of Amazon miniTv's weekly courtroom comedy reality show Case Toh Banta Hai, the music composer revealed that he was offered a role in Karan Johar's anthology Lust Stories. However, he turned down that part and it was eventually bagged by Vicky Kaushal.

Badshah revealed that he was also offered Diljit Dosanjh's role in Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 film. He said on the show that when he decided to play the role of Gabru Ghaatak in Khandani Shafakhana, his acting career failed to take off.

Badshah told Kushal Kapila, who is seen as the judge in this courtroom comedy show, "Mujhe sabse pehli film offer hui thi Lust Stories, uss mai Vicky Kaushal ka role mujhe offer hua tha jismai woh apni wife ko satisfy nahi kar pata hai, toh maine woh turn down kar diya (The first film, which was offered to me was Lust Stories, in which I was to play Vicky Kaushal's role, who cannot satisfy his wife. I turned that down)."

He continued, "Aur dusra role mujhe offer hua Good Newwz film aai thi, jis mai Diljit Paji ka role offer hua tha jismai woh bache nahi paida kar pate toh woh bhi maine decline kar di, toh teesra role mujhe yeh offer hua, toh mujhe laga saala chehre pai kuch likha hai kya? Toh maine yeh jinx mitane ke liye film ki, mujhe kya pata mera (acting) career hi mit jayega (The second role was that of Diljit in Good Newwz, where he can't conceive a child. I turned that down also. So, when I got the third role, I thought may be my face is like that and I took it up to break the jinx. Little did I know that my acting career would be wiped out after that role)."

Badshah is known for many superhit Bollywood songs like 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru', 'Kar Gayi Chull', 'Tareefan', 'Proper Patola', 'Garmi', to name a few.