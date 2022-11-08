Be Disciplined And Dedicated, Says Sami Osman To Emerging Fitness Trainers*

If you think that posting workout reels on social media and receiving thousands of followers will solidify your place in the fitness coach realm, then no! You have got it wrong. It's because being a fitness trainer is more than the education one has. Well, according to Sami Osman, one becomes a good fitness trainer when he accumulates multiple skills throughout his career.

Being a fitness trainer is no duck soup. Yet, if you are someone who thinks he/she can build a flourishing career in this sphere, then you just got lucky! Sami Osman shares a few nifty and solid pieces of advice that can help you to become a good fitness trainer.

"It's not about being flip-flop trainers. The fitness industry has weathered many challenges before and will weather them again. You need to be aware of that. However, being disciplined and dedicated to your work will make you a good trainer," says Sami Osman.