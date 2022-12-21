‘Will Burn Shah Rukh Khan Alive’ Ayodhya Seer Threatens Amid Pathaan, Besharam Rang Controversy

Yash Raj Films' spy thriller Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is among the most-awaited Bollywood films as it marks the big-screen comeback of superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a gap of four years.

Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres next month during the Republic Day weekend and fans have been eagerly waiting for its release.

A few days ago, the makers finally unveiled the film's first song, titled Besharam Rang, in which Deepika and SRK are seen in their most sizzling avatars ever on screen. However, ever since its release, Pathaan has been making headlines only for the wrong reasons.

People have given it a political angle by criticising and trolling the whole team as Deepika sports a saffron bikini in it. Several complaints against SRK, Deepika, and the makers have already been filed in different parts of India.

Advertisement

In the latest turn of events, Ayodhya seers have now reacted to the ongoing controversy and even threatened to kill Shah Rukh Khan in a violent statement. Yes, you read that right!

Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhavni, on Tuesday, stated that the makers of Pathaan have insulted the saffron colour associated with the Hindu religion and he would burn SRK alive if he ever met him. According to the IANS news agency, he said, "People of our Sanatan Dharma are protesting continuously regarding this. Today we have burnt the poster of Shah Rukh Khan. If I get to meet the film Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I will burn him alive."

Well, that's not at all acceptable. We wonder how the Pathaan team would react to it.

Pathaan should not be screened in theatres, according to Paramhans, who also demanded its ban. He threatened to burn down the theatres if Siddharth Anand's film gets released. The statement followed a protest against the YRF entertainer by Mahant Raju Das, the priest of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi.

For the unversed, Pathaan is a part of YRF's spy thriller along with Salman Khan's Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan's War. It is going to release on January 25, 2023.

Keep watching this space for more updates!