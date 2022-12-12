‘This Is Fire’ Pathaan Song Besharam Rang Is Out & Fans Are Loving SRK-Deepika In Their Hottest Avatars Ever

The countdown of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's big-screen comeback with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan has finally started. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, the spy thriller is slated to hit the theatres next year and is among the biggest releases of Bollywood.

The film marks SRK's comeback after a long gap of four years and his fans are desperately waiting to watch him on the silver screen. A month before its release, the makers have finally unveiled its first song, Besharam Rang, today (December 12).

Taking to social media, Khan shared the song with fans and tweeted, "Seeing her, you know...beauty is an attitude....#BesharamRang song is here. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Watch the song below:

In the last few days, the song had already generated huge buzz after the makers released a few glimpses of Deepika and SRK. Be it the actress' bikini looks or SRK's chiseled abs, fans went crazy after seeing their first looks. Well, the song is finally out and we can say that the duo is in their hottest avatars ever. The beautiful locations of Spain is also a major highlight of the song.

Advertisement

Deepika and SRK have killed it with their electrifying chemistry in Besharam Rang. While on one hand, Deepika oozes oomph with her never-seen-before hot avatar and seductive dance moves, SRK's charm works big time thanks to his man bun and physique.

Fans went crazy as soon as the song premiered and are sharing their opinions about it on social media. Reacting to the song, a Twitter user wrote, "This is fireeee (fire emojis)"

Another social media user tweeted, "We've no shame to admit that #ShahRukhKhan is looking so desirably dashing & indisputably mesmerizing in #BesharamRang"

A third post read, "Omg you both look amazing. Thanks for finally sharing it. Can't wait too see you in Pathaan. Countdown still going."

Here are the reactions:

Besharam Rang is crooned by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal, and Sheykhar. Its vibe is a little similar to Ghungroo Tut Gaye from War.

For the unversed, Pathaan also features John Abraham as the main antagonist and it is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The film is slated to hit the screen on January 25, 2023.

What do you think about Pathaan first song Besharam Rang? Tell us your views in the comments section below.