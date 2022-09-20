Here's some good news for all Salman Khan fans! It looks like the superstar has a huge surprise in store for his fans on his birthday this year. If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, the mega-star is reportedly planning to release a docu-series on his life titled 'Beyond The Star' on his special day.
Beyond The Star: Salman Khan To Drop A Docu-Series On His Life On December 27?
According to a report in Bollywoodlife, the ambitious docu-series will be dropped on December 27 to mark Salman's 57th birthday. However, there is no confirmation yet from the makers.
Touted to be a single stop for all the questions that has been on his fans' minds for ages, 'Beyond The Star' will feature Salman's family, friends and all the people with whom he has worked over the years. This includes names like Bhagyashree, David Dhawan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Disha Patani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Subhash Ghai, Sooraj Barjatya, Himesh Reshammiya, Kamal Khan, to name a few.
One hears that 'Beyond The Star' will document Salman's journey to stardom. It will also feature some never-seen pictures, videos, and visuals of the Bollywood superstar with his family and friends along with rare glimpses from his childhood.
Earlier, while speaking with a news agency, the Tiger Zinda Hai star had revealed that the concept for this docu-series had come from actress and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.
"Iulia had thought of it and I felt it was a good concept. She narrated it to Andre Timmins, co-founder of Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and he took it to Applause Entertainment, production company, and they finalised this," Khan had told PTI.
Workwise, Salman Khan is currently busy working on Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daagubati and Shehnaz Gill. He also has Tiger 3 lined up for release. The spy thriller also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles.
- Bigg Boss 16: Prakruti Mishra, Who Is Known For Her Controversies, To Enter The Salman Khan Show - Reports
- Godfather Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Megastar Chiranjeevi Falls Behind In Terms Of Numbers!
- Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather Might Not Release On October 5, Here's The Reason!
- Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan, Shubhangi & Madirakshi Approached? Show To Premiere On This Date!
- Godfather 1st Single Promo Featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan Is Out
- Salman Khan Was On Hit List Of The Accused In Sidhu Moose Wala Case, Reveals Punjab DGP
- Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan Hints At New Twists, Reveals 'Bigg Boss Will Play His Own Game'
- Shehnaaz Gill Says Salman Khan Motivates Her A Lot; 'From Him, I Have Learnt To Keep Moving Ahead'
- Bigg Boss 16: Vivian Dsena & Avinesh Rekhi Not Doing The Show; Faisal & Jannat Approached: Report
- Bigg Boss 16: Harshad Chopda Charging Huge Amount; Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Approached: Report
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Shoots For Promo; Aamir Khan's Brother Faisal & Bhojpuri Actress Nisha Approached
- Salman Khan Tries To Hide Half-Filled Glass In His Jeans Pocket; Viral Video Leaves Fan Confused