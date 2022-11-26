Drishyam 2 Effect? Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya Underperforms On Day 1; Fails To Beat Jugg Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya, directed by Aamar Kaushik, was finally released yesterday (November 25) amid huge buzz and expectations.

Produced by Maddock Films, it is the third film in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree, and Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi.

Bhediya is set in Arunachal Pradesh and revolves around a young guy named Bhaskar (played by Varun) who is bitten by a wolf in the forest and turns into a shape-shifting werewolf. Its trailer received a great response and created a good pre-release hype.

However, the movie had a below par star and underperformed on the first day of its release. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhediya wasn't upto the mark despite favourable word of mouth. It did a business of Rs 7.48 crore on the domestic front while a lot more was expected from it.

Taking to Twitter, Adarsh wrote, "#Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth... Reported better occupancy during evening / night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum... Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total... Fri ₹ 7.48 cr. #India biz."

Take a look at his post below:

While the evening and night shows of Bhediya reported better occupancy, the footfalls need to multiply over the weeked to reach a healthy total. Interestingly, it failed to beat the first day collections of Varun's last release Jugg Jugg Jeeyo. The family drama minted Rs 9.28 crore on Day 1.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, on the other hand, remains the first choice of moviegoers in its second week too. After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in just seven days, the thriller collected Rs 7.87 crore on Day 8, taking its total collection to Rs 112.53 crore. The film is in no mood to slow down in the coming days and Bollywood finally gets a big hit after a long wait.

Looks like, the craze for Drishyam 2 affected the box office aspects of Bhediya to a great extent. What do you think? Tell us your views in the comments section below.

The strong advance bookings of Drishyam 2 for Saturday and Sunday suggest that the film will earn in double digits which is a great news. Now, it'll be interesting to see how Varun-Kriti's horror-comedy performs in the coming days.

Keep watching this space for more updates!