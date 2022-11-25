Bhediya LEAKED Online: Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon’s Comedy Horror Available For Free Download Online

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's massive fan following has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, their much anticipated horror comedy Bhediya has finally hit the screens. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya also features Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Bannerjee in the lead and has been one of the biggest releases of the year. In fact, the trailer of Bhediya had got everyone intrigued and the audience has been eagerly waiting for the horror comedy to hit the screens as it features Varun and Kriti in a never seen before avatars.

However, the release of Bhediya has come with a major jolt for the makers as the movie has fallen prey to piracy just hours after its theatrical release. According to media reports, Bhediya has been leaked online by piracy giant Tamilrockers and is available for free download in HD print on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, etc. This is likely to affect the box office collection of Bhediya and isn't a good news for the team. As the Bollywood industry is trying to take stringent measures to fight piracy, all the efforts seem to be going in vain.

To note, Bhediya is not the first big release which has been leaked online after hours of its release. Earlier, Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 and Amitabh Bachchan starrer uunchai had also witnessed a similar fate. It will be interesting to see how piracy will take a toll on Bhediya's box office collections in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Bhediya has opened to decent reviews from the audience. An overseas reviews wrote, "@Varun_dvn gets a chance to dabble in a new genre and he excels thoroughly. He genuinely gives an earnest performance. @kritisanon delivers a fine performance. She is looking Stunning ! Overall, A Pasia Vasool Entertainer". To note, Bhediya marks first project in the horror comedy and his second collaboration with Kriti Sanon. The duo was earlier seen in Rohit Shetty's 2015 release Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

After Bhediya, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Nation Award Winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon has some interesting projects in the kitty which include Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan wherein she will essay the role of Sita, Rohit Dhawan directorial Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan and Ganapath Part 1 with Tiger Shroff in the lead.