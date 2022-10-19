Bhediya Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon Starrer Is A Perfect Blend Of Suspense, Thrill And Comedy
Varun Dhawan has been one of the promising actors in Bollywood. The handsome hunk made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Student of The Year and ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. From playing a hardcore romantic boy in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania to giving an intense performance in Badlapur, October, flaunting his impressive dancing skills in Street Dancer 3D and more, Varun has certainly come a long way in his career and has proved his versatility.
And now, as Varun completes 10 years in the industry, his fans have another reason to celebrate as the makers of Bhediya have finally unveiled the trailer of the much talked about horror comedy. The around three minute trailer began with Varun Dhawan being chased by a werewolf and getting injured. Thus begins his transformation into 'icchadhaari bhediya' including getting some unusual powers. Varun looks promising as he tries to strike a balance between thrill and comedy with Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal by his side. The Bhediya trailer will leave you in awe but will also tickle your funny bones with the humour quotient. Besides, the 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' song in the trailer will definitely leave you amused.
Watch Bhediya Trailer Here:
To note, Bhediya marks Varun and Kriti's reunion after seven years. They were last seen in the 2015 release Dilwale. Interestingly, Kriti is seen in a short hair look with bangs. The actress had recently unveiled her look from the movie and left the fans intrigued. Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik and Kriti is all praises for the filmmaker. Talking about working with Amar, Kriti told Bollywood Hungama, "Amar Kaushik is a very confident director with a great grip on his storytelling. His energy on the sets is infectious. He really likes to play around with the scenes. It's a lot of fun to be directed by him. It's a very unique role, very tricky to play. It's a world I've never inhabited. Bhediya is one of the most entertaining scripts that I've done so far. I was in splits when I heard it.". Bhediya will be hitting the screens on November 25 this year and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.
