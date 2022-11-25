Bhediya Twitter Review: Audience Call Varun Dhawan Starrer A 'Thrilling' Ride, Declare It Hit

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon led horror comedy Bhediya was released in cinemas on Friday, November 25. The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik, who brought the horror-comedy genre back with Stree (2018), which became a huge success at the box-office and was critically well-received as well. Bhediya, which translates to "wolf" in English, is Dinesh Vijan's third installment in Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Vijan has produced the film.

Bhediya synopsis says, "Bhaskar gets bitten by a wolf at a very special yet magical night that happens once in a year, Due to that bite he gets the abilities and characteristics of the wolf therefore turning him into a werewolf at full moon nights!"

Meanwhile, microblogging site Twitter is ablaze with people lauding the film and calling it an entertainer that is meant for big screen viewing. If you are planning to watch Bhediya, you must see these interesting reviews before deciding whether to watch the film in theatres or not. Calling Bhediya "captivating," movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, #Stree. #Bala. Now #Bhediya. Director #AmarKaushik gets it right yet again... Novel concept. Cutting-edge #VFX. Super finale... An entertainer that's meant for big screen viewing... Recommended!"

One user on twitter said, "#Bhediya entertaining great work by entire team a perfect weekend watch enjoy it with family. Humour lands emotion beautiful all and one of the best this year." Another user called Bhediya Varun Dhawan's "career best performances."

Besides Varun and Kriti, Bhediya also features an ensemble of great actors such as Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Bannerjee, and Paalin Kabak. The film's music is by Sachin-Jigar, and the film's album is already a hit with the audience.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani, which was a hit at the box-office. The film also starred Anil and Neetu Kapoor. Varun will be seen next in Bawaal, which is currently in post-production. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, has a slew of projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff and in Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Additionally, Kriti will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada, whose teaser was released on November 22nd.