Amid Bhediya vs Drishyam 2 Box Office Clash, Ajay Devgn Hails Varun Dhawan; Calls Him A ‘Rockstar’

Varun Dhawan Expresses Gratitude Towards Fans

Varun Dhawan took to social media and shared some pics with the fans from a theatre and expressed her gratitude toward fans for their love. He wrote, '#bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to see soo many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as #Drishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers. congratulations ajaydevgn sir and AbhishekPathakk'.

Ajay Devgn Hails Varun Dhawan

Later, Ajay Devgn also hailed Varun amid the ongoing box office clash between Drishyam 2 and Bhediya. He tweeted, 'Hey Varun_dvn I'm happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It's a feel good moment for us as an industry. You're a rockstar.'.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 Inching Towards Rs 150 crores

Ajay Devgn reprised his role of Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 2 and has won millions of hearts with his performance. After entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club in its first week, the crime thriller drama is inching towards Rs 150 crores now.

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya Maintains A Steady Growth

On the other hand, Bhediya witnessed a decent collection on its first Monday. After witnessing an underwhelming start, the horror comedy has raked in Rs 30 crore nett in four days of release.