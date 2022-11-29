Amid Bhediya vs Drishyam 2 Box Office Clash, Ajay Devgn Hails Varun Dhawan; Calls Him A ‘Rockstar’
Varun Dhawan's recently released horror comedy Bhediya has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bannerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead. Interestingly, after witnessing a slow start at the box office, Bhediya has been witnessing a steady growth in collections. The horror comedy has been witnessing strong competition by Ajay Devgn's starrer Drishyam 2 which is going strong at the box office and has raked in over Rs 140 crores in two weeks.
Varun Dhawan Expresses Gratitude Towards Fans
Varun Dhawan took to social media and shared some pics with the fans from a theatre and expressed her gratitude toward fans for their love. He wrote, '#bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to see soo many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as #Drishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers. congratulations ajaydevgn sir and AbhishekPathakk'.
Ajay Devgn Hails Varun Dhawan
Later, Ajay Devgn also hailed Varun amid the ongoing box office clash between Drishyam 2 and Bhediya. He tweeted, 'Hey Varun_dvn I'm happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It's a feel good moment for us as an industry. You're a rockstar.'.
Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 Inching Towards Rs 150 crores
Ajay Devgn reprised his role of Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 2 and has won millions of hearts with his performance. After entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club in its first week, the crime thriller drama is inching towards Rs 150 crores now.
Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya Maintains A Steady Growth
On the other hand, Bhediya witnessed a decent collection on its first Monday. After witnessing an underwhelming start, the horror comedy has raked in Rs 30 crore nett in four days of release.
