51-Yr-Old Bhojpuri Star Manoj Tiwari Set To Become A Father For The 3rd Time; Shares Wife’s God Bharai Video

Manoj Tiwari, a well-known politician and Bhojpuri actor, is currently beaming with joy as he's all set to embrace fatherhood once again. The 51-year-old star took to social media and announced the good news to fans and well-wishers.

Recently, he hosted a grand baby shower ceremony for his wife Surabhi Tiwari and posted a video of it online so that his fans can get a glimpse of the God Bharai ritual. Sharing the clip on Instagram, he wrote, "कुछ खुशियों को हम शब्दों में बयाँ नहीं कर सकते.. बस महसूस कर सकते हैं.." which loosely translates to, "You cannot express some happiness in words, you can only feel it."

Watch the clip here:

In the video, Manoj Tiwari is beaming with joy and can be seen sporting a beige kurta set for the Godh Bharai ceremony while his wife Surabhi opted for a beautiful red floral dress. The pregnancy glow is very much visible on her face as she's all set to welcome her little munchkin very soon. The gorgeous theme is highlighted by the golden ornaments in the setup.

Manoj and Surabhi exchanged wedding vows in 2020 in the presence of their families and close friends. For the unversed, Surabhi is Manoj's second wife and the happily-married couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2020.

Back in 1999, he tied the know with Rani Tiwari with whom he had a daughter named Rhiti. However, they later went their separate ways after 11 years of togetherness and got divorced in 2012.

On the career front, Manoj Tiwari made his acting with the 2004 Bhojpuri film Sasura Bada Paisawala. Its plot revolved around a guy marrying a girl after going against his family and relatives.

The actor then went on to feature in various movies including Daroga Babu I Love You, Humke Maafi Dei Da, Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke, Dehati Babu, and Dharti Putra among others and established himself among the most loved stars in the Bhojpuri industry.

Besides starring in films, he also participated in the fourth season of Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2010 and won several hearts. Shweta Tiwari went on to win the show.

Keep watching this space for more updates.