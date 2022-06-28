The youngest superstar Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying a golden time with a successful run of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the film has come a long way since its release now unstoppable Rooh baba celebrated 230 crores collection with a video edit of his interaction with fans!

While taking to his social media, Kartik shared a video capturing the glances of his blockbuster release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the cinema. The actor very efficiently captured a successful run of the film at the box office. He further elaborates in the caption -

"23 Crores ke First Sunday se

230 Crores ke 42nd day tak ❤️🔥

Audience ka Pyaar #Unreal #Gratitude 🙏🏻 🙏🏻

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 🤙🏻"

As Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still running a successful spree at the box office the actor was recently seen setting the stage on fire with his electrifying dance performance at the police event, Umang 2022.

On the film front, Kartik has Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty ahead.