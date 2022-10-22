Bhumi Pednekar Grooves With Masaba Gupta At Her Diwali Bash, Rhea Kapoor Calls Them ‘Stunners’ 

Recommended Video

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha on Friday (October 21) held a Diwali bash for her friends at her home. The star-studded party was attended by Bhumi's Badhaai Do co-star Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh and her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, designers Masaba Gupta, Sandeep Khosla, and producer Rhea Kapoor, among others.

For the evening, Bhumi chose to wear a colourful lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and looked absolutely beautiful. She tied her hair in a long braid, which was adorned with hair accessories. To complete the look, Bhumi picked gorgeous silver jewellery. On the other hand, her sister Samiksha Pednekar stunned in a silver lehenga.

The Pednekar sisters had a lot of fun at the party. They danced with Masaba Gupta to the peppy number High Heels Te Nachche, the video of which has caught everyone's attention. Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared the dance clip of Bhumi, Masaba and Samiksha grooving to the song. Giving a shout-out to the Pednekar sisters and Masaba, Rhea Kapoor called them her "My favourite girls". In other posts, Rhea also called Bhumi "patakha" and Masaba "stunner".

Rhea dropped a video of hers on Instagram showing off her colourful outfit for the night. She wore a golden skirt and blouse featuring a colourful ethnic jacket. Watch it here

Meanwhile, Samiksha Pednekar shared a paparazzi picture of them together and wrote a note for her sister Bhumi. She wrote, "Vibe check max with my bae forever."

Talking about Bhumi Pednekar's work, the actress was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan. Up Next, Bhumi has several interesting projects in the pipeline. Bhumi will next be seen in The Lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor and in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal. She also has Bheed, Bhakshak, Meri Patni Ka Remake, and Thank You For Cumming.