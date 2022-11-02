Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Was Kidnapped!!! The Contestant Reveals The Brave Tale Of Why She Joined Politics

The 16th season of Bigg Boss has turned out to be a raging success, thanks to its contestants who are leaving no stone unturned to display their true personalities. However, the one contestant who will be known long after the show had ended will most definitely be Archana Gautam. From the premiere itself, Archana has been either involved in or was the reason for most of the major fights in the show. However, there was a time when the self-proclaimed Sherni was naïve and vulnerable and was almost kidnapped. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Archana reveals how one time, she was kidnapped and her experience led her to join politics.

In Bigg Boss' Tuesday episode, after having a bath, Archana Gautam tells Soundarya Sharma how she used to be naïve earlier and that naivety led to her getting kidnapped. The conversation started when the former told the latter that there are some things one has done that one can never tell others, to which, Soundarya agreed. As an example, Archana said that one time, she was kidnapped and she didn't even realize it. "My rings and necklace were confiscated. The kidnappers told me that they were from CID and ordered me to come with them in a car. They demanded Rs. 10 lakhs from me and I told them that I only have one lakh. They still demanded 2 lakhs, which I arranged somehow."

Archana then said that she saw that a few policemen came to the car and fined them for a traffic violation. "I realized that if they(the kidnappers) were real policemen/CID, then they wouldn't have to pay the fine. I also knew that if I made any kind of noise, then they would cover my mouth and make me sniff chloroform, make me unconscious," she added.

Archana continued, "So I thought of a way. As soon as he(one of the kidnappers) opened the gate to make a run, I leaped and latched on to his leg. He kicked me many times but I didn't let go. At that time, the ones who helped me were the people of a nearby chawl, not the so-called educated elites. The people took the kidnappers to the police station and slapped them multiple times. It turns out that there was a whole gang of such kidnappers."

Archana talked about the aftermath and said, "Later, all the policemen circled around me and clapped to my bravery. I felt so good. I then decided to do good things in life and become a politician so that I can help as many girls as possible."Soundarya intently listened to Archana's tale and high-fived Archana at the end of the story.

On Tuesday, the nomination task was carried out in the Bigg Boss house after which, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, and Archana Gautam were nominated. As per the promo of today's episode, Bigg Boss will host a court as part of the ration task where Gautam and Soundarya will have to face the allegations of the house and justify the genuineness of their bond.