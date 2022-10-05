Bigg Boss 16 has started on a grand note during the weekend and the new season has come up with several interesting surprises for both contestants and the audience. From the new theme to the rules, every aspect of the show has some twist to it. And the biggest one turned out to be the nominations. To note, six contestants including Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Gautam Vig, MC Stan, Gori Nagori & Shiv Thakare were nominated for the first elimination of Bigg Boss 16.

Needless to say, fans are leaving no stone unturned to save their favourite contestant. So, if you are wondering how to vote for your favourite Bigg Boss 16 contestant, we are here to help you. You can participate in the voting through Voot.com or Voot App and MyJio App. To vote from Voot website or Voot App, open your account with your login details. Find Bigg Boss 16 in the search bar and once the page of the show opens, you can click on the Vote now option. This will lead to the page with pics of the nominated contestants wherein you can click on your favourite contestant to vote. Post selecting your contestant you can submit the vote.

For MyJio App, download the app and open it with your credentials. Go to Engage section and find Bigg Boss 16 image. Click on the contestant you want to vote for and submit your vote. To note, the voting lines for both methods will close on Thursday at 11:30 pm.

So far, each contestant in the Bigg Boss 16 house is trying to ensure a place in the game and is trying to put a strong game forward. Which contestant are you rooting for? Let us know in the comment section below.

Pic Courtesy: Colors Twitter