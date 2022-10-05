Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh Alleges Shalin Bhanot-Sumbul Touqeer Trying To Imitate Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most talked about reality shows on Indian television at the moment. After creating immense buzz, the show went on air during the weekend and has come up with an interesting ensemble of contestants. Needless to say, the contestants are trying their best to show their game and grab the eyeballs. From tiffs to bonds, everything about BB16 has been making the headlines. Amid this, the audience has been in awe of Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqueer Khan's growing intimacy.

And while their equation is getting stronger, Manya Singh alleged that they are trying to copy Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Manya claimed that Sumbul is trying to hold Shalin's hand and move ahead in the game. "Aapko kisi ka pallu, haath pakad ke aage jaane ki kya zarurat hai. Dum hai toh apne dum par aage badho na. Sabko yahan par Sidharth Shukla aur Shehnaaz banna hai. Par woh dono real the, unke emotions real the, woh dono ek dusre ke liye jaan dene ke liye bhi ready the. They don't understand that at the end of the day, only one person will win the show".

For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly known as SidNaaz, had won millions of hearts with their adorable equation during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, Sumbul and Shalin are seen having each other's back in the house and are busy strengthening their bond.

What are your thoughts about Shalin and Sumbul's equation? Do you agree with Manya's claims? As of now, the contestants are gearing up for an interesting task wherein MC Stan will be having a competition with Abdu Rozik and Sumbul and Shiv Thakare will be seen as their respective managers.