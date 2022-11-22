Bigg Boss 16: Nominations List Revealed; Five Including Archana Gautam And Soundarya Sharma Nominated

No matter what changes are done in a season, two things that don't change are the nominations and eliminations. However, this time, the nomination task of Bigg Boss 16 was a bit different. As a result, five contestants are nominated this week for elimination.

The nomination task for this week was a bit different. The housemates would be called in the pair of two inside a room where they have to convince one of the safe contestants, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Shiv Thakare to assassinate the other one. As per the promos, Sajid Khan and Ankit Gupta had to convince Tina, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan had to convince Nimrit Ahluwalia. Shiv had the chance of deciding the fates of two pairs of contestants. The first is between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. The second one was between Abdu Rozik and Sundarya Sharma. Only MC Stan didn't get the privilege of even pitching for his immunity as he was nominated for four weeks as a punishment for his violent episode with Shalin.'

Advertisement

After the safe contestants choose their targets, they will be taken to the activity area where the safe contestants will be given a paintball gun using which, they will shoot the contestant they want to nominate. As per the latest reports, Tina and Nimrit chose to save Sajid and Shalin. In a shocking twist, Shiv saved his rival Priyanka instead of Archana, On the other hand, he predictively saved Abdu instead of Soundarya. So, finally, the contestants nominated for eviction this are Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, and MC Stan.

Apart from the nominations, the promos for the next episode showed that Archana irks Tina by saying that the room is quite dirty and Sumbul used to do a better job at cleaning than her. She then goes towards Shiv and the gang to talk about Tina and Sumbul is present there. The latter then enters the room and a small fight occurs between them. Later, Tina is seen venting off to Shalin about how Sumbul didn't even take a stand for her when Archana was berating her. Shalin then goes to talk to Sumbul about the matter and the latter finally speaks up and clarifies that she will not stand with someone who insulted her multiple times on earlier occasions.

So which contestant do you think will be eliminated from the house this Saturday? Tell us in the comments.