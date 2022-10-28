Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Tries Matching Steps With Katrina Kaif On ‘Tip Tip' Song, Watch Video

Salman Khan will be back again to host Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar and Shanivaar ka Vaar episodes. Karan Johar took over the show's charge last week after Khan was diagnosed with dengue. The actor is now feeling better and will be soon seen in Friday's episode.

But this Shukravaar and Shanivaar ka Vaar episode will be more interesting as Salman will be joined by his co-star Katrina Kaif. The actress will be gracing the show to promote her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot.

The promo clip that was shared on social media shows Salman and Katrina dancing to the remake version of Raveena Tandon's original Tip Tip Barsa Pani. The song was shot on Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Watch video here

The video clip has gone viral on the internet where Katrina is seen in a yellow dress and looks beautiful, while Salman looks handsome as ever in a blue and white shirt with pants. As Katrina, who is known for her great dancing skills, rocks the steps, Khan is seen trying to sink with her moves.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss season 16 first debuted on tv on October 2. There have been two evictions so far. The leftover contestants inside the Bigg Boss house are Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot Tina Dutta, Nimrit Kaur, Archana Gautam, Gautam Vig, Saundarya Sharma, and Gori Nagori. Meanwhile, Manya Singh and Sreejita De were evicted from the show.

Speaking of Katrina Kaif, the actress will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which will hit the theatres on November 4. She will also be seen sharing the screen again with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. The highly-awaited film is set for a Diwali 2023 release. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan set the internet on fire on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. He shared a monochrome shirtless pic, wishing his fans and followers on the festival. While the actor is busy shooting for his other biggest flick, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, and a few big names from the South Indian film industry.