Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Wants To Spy On Vicky Kaushal As Ghost, Makes Katrina Blush

Recommended Video

Bigg Boss 16 ; Salman Khan फिर दीवाने हुए Katrina Kaif के; Shukarvaar Ka Vaar में |*TV

Katrina Kaif is actively promoting her upcoming comedy-horror movie Phone Bhoot and is making appearances on various platforms talking about the film and dishing out some secrets from her life and work. She recently appeared on Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan, and fans have gone crazy to see both ex-lovers together.

Salman looked in good health, while Kaif looked stunning as ever in a yellow bodycon dress with a turtle neck. The duo seemed to have a lot of fun as they were seen shaking legs and having some teasing conversation on the stage. For the unaware, Salman is now doing well and will be hosting Bigg Boss on Fridays and Saturdays. Katrina will be joining him this week, and they will both be seen playing a few games.

As per a new promo released by the channel, Kat is seen asking Salman, "Agar aapko mauka mile Bhoot baneka, toh bhoot banke aap kispe spy karenge?" (If you would have ever got an opportunity to spy on someone as a ghost, who would it be?) To which he teased Katrina and replied, "Ek banda hai, uska naam Vicky Kaushal hai (There is a guy called Vicky Kaushal)." Katrina blushed on hearing Vicky's name while Salman continues saying, "Loving hai, caring hai ya daring hai. Uske baare mein baat karta hu toh aap blushing hain (He's loving caring and daring. And when I talk about him, you blush)." Katrina blushed through and through. Watch the video here

Advertisement

The fun doesn't end here, Katrina further tries to connect Salman with Bhoot using a Ouija board, which was already set up on the stage. Meanwhile, the duo will also be seen dancing to Katrina's hit song Tip Tip Barsa.

Katrina's Phone Bhoot co-stars, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, will also join them for the film's promotion. It has been learnt that Ishaan and Siddhant will be recreating a scene from Khan's popular 90s film Andaaz Apna Apna as a surprise for the star.

The guests then enter the BB house to have some fun with the contestants. Katrina also teaches the show's participants some dance steps from Phone Bhoot's song Kinna Sona Lagta Hain Tu. Whereas, Siddhant raps with MC Stan and Ishaan and Shiv are seen grooving together.

Speaking workwise, both Salman and Katrina will be seen sharing the screen once again in Tiger 3, which is set for a 2023 Diwali release.