Remember when Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan made the headlines for their sizzling chemistry on Bigg Boss 14? The two have been head over heels in love and even confessed their feelings on national television. In fact, they have been going strong with their relationship ever since and their mushy posts on social media never fail to paint the town red. It is always a treat to watch Pavitra and Eijaz in one frame. And now, this stunning couple is making the headlines as there are rumours that the power couple has exchanged rings secretly.
Bigg Boss’ Pavitra Punia And Eijaz Khan Get Engaged Secretly? Actress’ Recent Post Hints So
This happened after Pavitra shared a post flaunting a huge diamond ring. Taking to her Instagram story, the Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani actress posted a pic of herself wherein she was beaming with joy as she flaunted the shining ring by covering her face partially with her hand while posing for the camera. Pavitra even captioned the image as, "Whatttttt!!!!!!!???????". Although both Pavitra and Eijaz are yet to address the rumours, fans are certainly hoping this to be true.
Take a look at Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia's post flaunting her diamond ring:
Meanwhile, there have been continuous speculations about the couple's wedding. Earlier, talking about their wedding plans, Pavitra stated that they are as good as married at the moment. "When you have lived with someone for long, you stop looking at each other as boyfriend, girlfriend. We are trying hard to figure out where to fit our marriage in our schedule! Marriage is a very big thing for both of us. We don't want to get married by taking three days off and resume work. We want to enjoy the phase where we can indulge and feel the butterflies in our stomach," the actress had told the Times of India. We wonder if the couple will make the big announcement about their D-Day anytime soon.
