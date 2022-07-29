If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to believed, celebrity couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to enter parenthood. A leading news portal has reported that the duo is expecting their first baby and is likely to make an official announcement about it soon.
Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover All Set To Become Parents: Report
As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the actor-couple told the portal that Karan and Bipasha are in a very happy space and are excited to become parents soon.
In the past, rumours about Bipasha's pregnancy have surfaced time and again, but the actress has always refuted them. The last time in an interview with the same publication, the Raaz actress had addressed the reports about her pregnancy. She had stated that whenever she sees a media report about her pregnancy, she and her husband Karan simply don't pay any heed to them.
Karan and Bipasha fell in love on the sets of Bhushan Patel's 2015 horror flick, Alone. After being in a steady relationship for a while, the couple tied the knot in April 2016 in the presence of their family members and close friends.
Earlier this year, the couple celebrated six years of togetherness with loved-soaked posts for each other on socia media. Bipasha Basu penned a heartfelt note for her hubby dearest that read, "Thank you @iamksgofficial, for my smile on my face and in my eyes. From the day I met you it's become brighter by a gazillion times. I love you now and beyond forever."
Karan too posted on his Instagram handle, "Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful and the most loved person in the whole wide world! @bipashabasu I sleep every night thinking that I can't possibly love you any more and then I wake up every morning feeling how silly I was last night because I definitely love you so much more now! It's a vicious cycle! Happy 6th Anniversary my love!"
Speaking about work, Bipasha was last seen in the crime-thriller miniseries, Dangerous. On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover reunited with Surbhi Jyoti for the web series, Qubool Hai 2.0.
