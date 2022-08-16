Actress Bipasha Basu and actor Karan Singh Grover cannot wait to welcome their first child after being married for six years. In her latest Instagram post, Bipasha shared a couple of pictures of herself, wherein she is seen flaunting her baby bump while Karan holds her lovingly.
Bipasha Basu Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Announces Pregnancy
Bipasha captioned the picture as, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee😄❤️."
She further wrote, "Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby🙏 Durga Durga🙏."
Reacting to Bipasha's Instagram post, Karan wrote, "Thank you sweetheart!!!"
Other celebrities like Neelam Kothari Soni, Sophie Choudry, Malaika Arora, etc., dropped congratulatory comments on Bipasha's post and sent love to her.
Similarly, Bipasha's fans also poured love on her Instagram post and asked the actress to take good care of herself.
Bipasha and Karan fell in love with each other on the sets of Alone, and got married in 2016.
With respect to work, Bipasha was last seen in crime drama web series Dangerous, which also featured Karan Singh Grover.
Well, Filmibeat wishes the would-be-parents all the good luck for their new beginning.
(Social media posts are unedited.)
- Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover All Set To Become Parents: Report
- Pooja Bhatt Recalls John Abraham Rebuking Her For Not Caring About His Consent During Filming Of Jism
- Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu's Sweet Note For Karan Singh Grover: Never Knew True Love Till I Met Him
- Kapil Sharma Pulls Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover’s Leg About Drinking Protein Shake On Their First Night
- Vikram Bhatt Reveals Everyone Warned Him Not To Work With 'Flop Hero' Dino Morea And Bipasha Basu
- 20 Years Of Raaz: Dino Morea Says His Off-Screen Romance With Bipasha Helped Them On-Screen
- Bipasha Basu On 20 Years Of Raaz: The Film Made Me Realise I Have A True Potential As An Actor
- Bigg Boss 15: Bipasha Basu Slams Tejasswi Prakash For Calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty;' Shilpa Shetty Thanks Her
- Bipasha Basu Opens Up On Her Birthday Celebration Plans; 'I Was Supposed To Go To Maldives'
- Bipasha Basu Says She Is Unaffected By Pregnancy Rumours; 'The Constant Scrutiny Doesn't Bother Me'
- Bipasha Basu Reveals Big Actresses' Double Standards; 'They Would Comment On Other Girls Wearing Tiny Shorts'
- Bipasha Basu Completes 20 Years In Bollywood, Says 'It's Been a Beautiful Journey'