Bipasha Basu Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Announces Pregnancy

Actress Bipasha Basu and actor Karan Singh Grover cannot wait to welcome their first child after being married for six years. In her latest Instagram post, Bipasha shared a couple of pictures of herself, wherein she is seen flaunting her baby bump while Karan holds her lovingly.

Bipasha captioned the picture as, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee😄❤️."

She further wrote, "Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby🙏 Durga Durga🙏."

Reacting to Bipasha's Instagram post, Karan wrote, "Thank you sweetheart!!!"

Other celebrities like Neelam Kothari Soni, Sophie Choudry, Malaika Arora, etc., dropped congratulatory comments on Bipasha's post and sent love to her.

Similarly, Bipasha's fans also poured love on her Instagram post and asked the actress to take good care of herself.

Bipasha and Karan fell in love with each other on the sets of Alone, and got married in 2016.

With respect to work, Bipasha was last seen in crime drama web series Dangerous, which also featured Karan Singh Grover.

Well, Filmibeat wishes the would-be-parents all the good luck for their new beginning.

(Social media posts are unedited.)