Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Announce Birth Of Their Newborn Daughter; Share First Glimpse With Fans

Six years after their wedding, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover finally welcomed their first child today (November 11). As reported earlier, the actress gave birth to a baby girl.

Taking to social media, the new parents finally announced the arrival of their little munchkin with an adorable post. In their announcement post, they also revealed the first glimpse of their newborn child. They have named the little munchkin - Devi Basu Prasad Grover

The announcement note reads, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine -Bipasha and Karan."

Sharing the news with their fans, they captioned the post as, "Blessed." Take a look at it below:

Ever since they shared the announcement note on social media, their industry friends and fans have been sending congratulatory messages to the new parents.

Reacting to the post, Sophie Choudry wrote, "Best best best news ever!! So thrilled for you guys!!!!! God bless your lil angel @bipashabasu @iamksgofficial"

Tanishaa Mukerji commented, "Congratulationssssss wish u so much happiness!"

Surbhi Jyoti, Ayaz Khan, and Aalim Hakim are among the other celebrities who wished Bipasha and Karan.

For the unversed, the 'monkey' couple of Bollywood met each other on the sets of the film Alone and fell in love. While the film was released in 2015, the couple took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in April 2016. Since then, they are in a happy space.

Earlier this year, they announced the pregnancy news by sharing a long note on social media which read, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three."

Heartiest congratulations to Bipasha and Karan.

On the career front, Bipasha Basu was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's MX Player series Dangerous. Karan Singh Grover played the male lead opposite Bipasha in it.